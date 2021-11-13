Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicking off for the 2021 holiday season

MASON CITY, Iowa - The sounds of bells ringing are in the air, as the Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle campaign in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.

Bell ringers will be set up in various locations around the area, collecting both cash and virtual donations through mobile pay apps like Venmo, Google and Apple Pay, with each dollar and cent staying within the community. Each year, funds raised go towards a number of resources and programs like rent and utility assistance.

Major Geffory Crowell with the Mason City chapter notes they were able to meet their fundraising goal last year, despite the pandemic. However, he adds that the need still exists, even as we transition into a new normal.

"We have calls every day, all the time. We help as much as we can, as many people as we can, with as much as we can. But we always run out. After however long in the new month with the month we allotted, we give it away every time."

Crowell adds that there is also a need for bell ringers.

"There are always groups out there looking for some sort of project. This is the project right here! Start showing the young ones how valuable it is when we all work together towards community. It's a great opportunity for people of any ages."

The Mason City chapter's goal this year is $348,930. If you would like to volunteer to ring, click here.