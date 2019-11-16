Clear

Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign back for the season

Donations are being collected throughout this holiday season to go towards programs benefitting those who need it most

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 1:31 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - 'Tis the season of giving, and with it comes the familiar sound of bells ringing.

Friday was the first day of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Mason City, and throughout this holiday season, volunteers will be manning posts at various locations throughout the area, collecting donations that will go towards programs benefitting those who need it most.

It's the third holiday season Carri O'Toole has been ringing for the campaign, as she likes to give back.

"It helps a lot of people. Salvation Army helps all year round. It's their best fundraising time of the year."

And the money helps those going through tough times.

"I know many people that have. I personally haven't, but I decided this was a way to donate my time and volunteer."

If you or a group are interested in being a ringer, contact your local Salvation Army office, or visit registertoring.com, where you can select your location and time.

