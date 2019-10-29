Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shots fired in SE Rochester Full Story

Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive: 'We do the best we can to get everybody warm'

Organizers expect to serve close to 700 people.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With winter quickly approaching, it's time for people to bundle up.

Thankfully the Salvation Army in Rochester has winter weather gear to give out to those in need.

It's all a part of their Community Coat Drive that KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of.

Distribution day is Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Organizers expect to serve close to 700 people.

"Boots and coats and mittens, things get to be expensive," Cindy Norgard, the director of social services at the Salvation Army, said. "We do the best we can to get everybody warm."

You can still drop off donations to the Salvation Army, located at 20 First Avenue NE.

"We still have some empty racks and we still could use quite a few more coats," Norgard said, "because I think the bulk of the people who have registered right now are families with children so we really do need those kids' coats."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Major storm chances moving south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Image

RPD: Don't leave your car running unattended

Image

Salvation Army needs coats!

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Water Main break for Mason City schools

Image

Kavars Sentenced for Animal Neglect

Image

Labor & Delivery Center Closing

Image

Pedestrian Detection

Image

College students targeted by phony phone calls

Image

Veterans advocate for cannabis to be legalized

Community Events