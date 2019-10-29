Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive: 'We do the best we can to get everybody warm'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With winter quickly approaching, it's time for people to bundle up.

Thankfully the Salvation Army in Rochester has winter weather gear to give out to those in need.

It's all a part of their Community Coat Drive that KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of.

Distribution day is Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Organizers expect to serve close to 700 people.

"Boots and coats and mittens, things get to be expensive," Cindy Norgard, the director of social services at the Salvation Army, said. "We do the best we can to get everybody warm."

You can still drop off donations to the Salvation Army, located at 20 First Avenue NE.

"We still have some empty racks and we still could use quite a few more coats," Norgard said, "because I think the bulk of the people who have registered right now are families with children so we really do need those kids' coats."