Salvation Army works to prevent COVID-19 outbreak among homeless population

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the city of Rochester moves its “Severe Risk of COVID-19 Spread” dial from high to severe, the Salvation Army is working to protect the homeless population from transmission.

Major Lisa Mueller says thankfully there hasn’t been an outbreak of COVID-19 among Rochester’s homeless population yet but the nonprofit does have a plan if that day comes.

Mueller says if anyone shows up with symptoms or has tested positive from the virus they’d immediately be sent to a safe quarantine room. Mueller says that’s in partnership with the city.

She also says the nonprofit is working hard to prevent an outbreak among the homeless population.

Mueller explained, “Keeping our showers clean, keeping our building as sanitary as possible, wearing masks and encouraging them for one another because we've told some of our guests we don't want an outbreak here because we don' t want to close. Then everybody pays the price if we close so we're just being as strict as we can. “

The Salvation Army’s day center is continuing to serve from 8am-4pm M-F. There’s food, showers, clothing and even case workers available if needed.