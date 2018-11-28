Salvation Army working to keep the homeless warm

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The wintery snow and cold temperature are coming. So, the Rochester Salvation Army's is preparing the warming center to help the homeless.

When the temperatures hit below zero, that’s when the doors at the warming shelter opens.

Kevin Ewing is one of the people that will volunteer at the warming center on 1st Ave. NE.

“Primarily just to provide them a warm place to spend the night,” said Ewing.

They received $25,000 from the Olmsted County Housing and Rehabilitation Authority.

They were able to expand their facilities from the daycare building to the 2nd floor on the community center.

“We were able to secure a grant to purchase a washer and dryer,” Said Alex Hurlebaus.

But they need volunteers to help great people at the warming center during cold nights.

If you would like to volunteer you can call Rochester’s Salvation Army at 507-281-1561.