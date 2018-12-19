Salvation Army supplying toys for families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Christmas is less than a week away. Sadly, not everyone can afford to put presents under their tree. As always, The Salvation Army is jumping in to help.
Their goal is to provide presents and cheer for needy families.
Emily Briggs is volunteering this holiday season at the Salvation Army. She tells KIMT everybody deserves a Merry Christmas.
“It’s hard for families to do that without giving gifts for their children on Christmas Day. It’s something parents want to do for their kids, so it's really important to us here to spread that Christmas cheer.
