Salvation Army shortening hours at Rochester Day Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is shortening the hours of operation for its homeless Day Center.

The location at 115 First Avenue NE has been open between 8 am and 7 pm for Rochester-area homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. With the city now planning to create a new homeless shelter at the former Silver Lake Fire Station, the Salvation Army says its Day Center will now be open from 8 am to 4 pm starting Monday.

“COVID-19 has resulted in a greater need everywhere,” says Major Lisa Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “We just want to make sure that everyone knows that, even with this transition, our doors are still open and our services are still available to the people that need them.”

The Salvation Army says all resources and services unsheltered individuals and families have had available to them at the Day Center will still be available during these hours, including free showers and hygiene products, a place to social distance out of the elements, a daily meal, access to our bread shelf and food pantry, and more.