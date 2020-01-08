Clear

Salvation Army sets record by raising nearly $1.2M in Rochester

New fundraising record for the annual Christmas campaign.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 12:46 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 12:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army in Rochester says its 2019 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign has set a new fundraising record.

The effort collected nearly $1.2 million, far more than the Salvation Army’s goal of $950,000.

"The Salvation Army is beyond grateful to this community for their incredible generosity this year,” says Major Bob Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “From Mayo Clinic doing a massive match right before Christmas, to all the amazing businesses, churches, schools, and other groups that took part in the campaign, to the volunteers that drove, counted, and rang bells, we really saw this community come together this year, and we are so excited to see all the good we’ll be able to do for people in 2020.”

The Salvation Army says these additional funds will be used to build capacity, allowing them to serve more people through its homeless prevention and basic needs programs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -5°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Dangerous cold to warmer air
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Apartments

Image

Statue on domestic violence in Minnesota

Image

Studying the impact of vaping on zebrafish

Image

Parks and trails legacy grant

Image

National Dog Training Month

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Image

Ciola named interim coach at Austin

Image

Tuesday highlights

Image

Connor Mylymok selects Alaska Fairbanks

Community Events