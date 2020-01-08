Salvation Army sets record by raising nearly $1.2M in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army in Rochester says its 2019 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign has set a new fundraising record.

The effort collected nearly $1.2 million, far more than the Salvation Army’s goal of $950,000.

"The Salvation Army is beyond grateful to this community for their incredible generosity this year,” says Major Bob Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “From Mayo Clinic doing a massive match right before Christmas, to all the amazing businesses, churches, schools, and other groups that took part in the campaign, to the volunteers that drove, counted, and rang bells, we really saw this community come together this year, and we are so excited to see all the good we’ll be able to do for people in 2020.”

The Salvation Army says these additional funds will be used to build capacity, allowing them to serve more people through its homeless prevention and basic needs programs.