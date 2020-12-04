Salvation Army raises money in Red Kettle Challenge

Every year around the holidays, The Salvation Army recruits volunteers to ring bells raising money for the organization’s charitable efforts.

On Friday, hundreds of Salvation Army officers around the U.S. participated in the Red Kettle Challenge to raise money to provide toys and meals for those in need.

Rochester Salvation Army officer, Bob Mueller, says The Salvation Army's Christmas goal this year is to raise 960 thousand dollars.

He says, “In addition to fundraising, it's also awareness. In light of COVID the needs are greater, so we need more help at our red kettles."

A donation of 5,000 dollars was made by Bremer Bank at today’s bell ringing.

Mueller says “The salvation army exists to meet human needs. Wherever, whenever, however we can, without discrimination. And we can't do it without the generosity of our donors."

The Salvation Army joins forces with Walmart this holiday season to encourage shoppers to round-up their total at the register, through its Angel Trees partnership -- that money benefits the Salvation Army.