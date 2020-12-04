Every year around the holidays, The Salvation Army recruits volunteers to ring bells raising money for the organization’s charitable efforts.
On Friday, hundreds of Salvation Army officers around the U.S. participated in the Red Kettle Challenge to raise money to provide toys and meals for those in need.
Rochester Salvation Army officer, Bob Mueller, says The Salvation Army's Christmas goal this year is to raise 960 thousand dollars.
He says, “In addition to fundraising, it's also awareness. In light of COVID the needs are greater, so we need more help at our red kettles."
A donation of 5,000 dollars was made by Bremer Bank at today’s bell ringing.
Mueller says “The salvation army exists to meet human needs. Wherever, whenever, however we can, without discrimination. And we can't do it without the generosity of our donors."
The Salvation Army joins forces with Walmart this holiday season to encourage shoppers to round-up their total at the register, through its Angel Trees partnership -- that money benefits the Salvation Army.
On Friday, hundreds of Salvation Army officers around the U.S. participated in the Red Kettle Challenge to raise money to provide toys and meals for those in need.
Every year around the holidays, The Salvation Army recruits volunteers to ring bells raising money for the organization’s charitable efforts.
Related Content
- Salvation Army raises money in Red Kettle Challenge
- Raising money for the Red Kettle
- Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign back for the season
- Salvation Army Red Kettles back in "full ring"
- Austin Salvation Army needs volunteers and donations for red kettles
- Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign comes to an end
- Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign provides virtual options, seeks volunteers
- Salvation Army holds Lent Challenge, seeks donations
- Salvation Army behind on reaching fundraising goal during Red Kettle Campaign
- No Longer Homeless for the Holidays: Impact of Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign