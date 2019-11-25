Salvation Army prepares for their annual Thanksgiving meal

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Salvation Army is all about helping those in need and doing so on a holiday is no different.

Thanksgiving is this week and the organization is already set to serve the community on Thursday. Director of Community Engagement, Rebecca Snapp, is feeling grateful for all the volunteers - without them, none of this would be possible. She said everything is falling into place this year. Snapp wants to make sure the community knows about the great environment provided by the Salvation Army during it's annual feast. "We're still inviting people to just come take part," explained Snapp. "Having that community here, that community feeling to just be able to sit with people and chat and make this feel like a really great community and safe family environment, it's really really fun and actually a great thing to do - it's really fun."

Many of us plan to over-eat on Thanksgiving. If you're looking for a way to burn off some extra calories, the Salvation Army is hosting their annual Gobble Wobble 5k Thursday morning starting at 8:30.

If you would like to register for the Gobble Wobble, you can sign up here.