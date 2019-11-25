Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Salvation Army prepares for their annual Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal to those in the community who need it.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Salvation Army is all about helping those in need and doing so on a holiday is no different.

Thanksgiving is this week and the organization is already set to serve the community on Thursday. Director of Community Engagement, Rebecca Snapp, is feeling grateful for all the volunteers - without them, none of this would be possible. She said everything is falling into place this year. Snapp wants to make sure the community knows about the great environment provided by the Salvation Army during it's annual feast. "We're still inviting people to just come take part," explained Snapp. "Having that community here, that community feeling to just be able to sit with people and chat and make this feel like a really great community and safe family environment, it's really really fun and actually a great thing to do - it's really fun."

Many of us plan to over-eat on Thanksgiving. If you're looking for a way to burn off some extra calories, the Salvation Army is hosting their annual Gobble Wobble 5k Thursday morning starting at 8:30. 

If you would like to register for the Gobble Wobble, you can sign up here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Volunteers in North Iowa get in holiday spirit

Image

My Money: Difference between buying and leasing a vehicle

Image

North Iowa grocery store asking for help

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning issued

Image

Seans Weather 11/24

Image

Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Image

Rochester native has Olympic dreams

Community Events