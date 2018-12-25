Clear
Salvation Army organizers are confident they'll reach goal of $1,000,000

They set a goal to reach one million dollars to fund operations.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a tradition that started in the late 18th century, The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.
Today, they held a Christmas dinner where they will feed hundreds of families in need.
“We have an enormous amount of volunteers here to make it special,” said organizer Lisa Mueller.
She tells KIMT that it’s the community that is making this holiday special for everyone.
“I’m really amazed at how many people showed Christmas morning.”
To feed such a larger number of people isn’t cheap, last week The Salvation Army remained short of its $1,000,000 goal. Salvation Army officer Bob Mueller is confident the goal's within reach.
They’re now counting the kettles from the campaign.
“The money isn't counted yet. We were tracking close to last year and we're anticipating that we're going to achieve our goal,” he said.
Organizers like Lisa and Bob Mueller know that not everyone can afford to give monetary donation.
“People may not have the resources to donate to our red kettle but they do have time,” said Mueller.
