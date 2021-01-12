Salvation Army of Mason City saw more families in need of assistance in 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many families are going through some hard times right now, and the Salvation Army has seen just how much assistance is needed.

In 2020, the Salvation Army has served roughly 150-200 more families, with many seeking assistance in paying for utilities, rent and groceries. Major Leti Crowell cites the pandemic's effects that have caused more to turn to the organization for help.

"I think it's due to hours being cut for work, I think it has to do with children not being in school 5 days a week, and parents having to figure out what are we goning to do if our child is home on Wednesday for childcare."

While their Red Kettle campaign fell roughly $23,000 short of its goal, Crowell says that needs would still be met, despite lower than projected donations.

"We had a young mother with a baby call us and say, 'I'm positive for COVID, but I'm desparate for diapers. Can I drive up and get diapers and leave them outside for me?' It has been a moving time for people in need."

Depending on funding, the Salvation Army is considering re-launching the BlastZone program for kids next month. Crowell says there would need to be limits on how may kids can attend, and at least two counselors would need to be hired.

You can help the Salvation Army's efforts by donating; for more information, call 641-424-4031.