Salvation Army needs donations to continue mission

AUSTIN, Minn- Many people in our communities rely on the Salvation Army for help. That’s why the organization needs your help right now.Major Jeff Strickler has worked for a few Salvations Armys across the Midwest. After working for the non profit for 33 years he says 2020 has been the most demanding year by far. The organization as a whole has seen a 150 percent increase in usage by the communities they serve.

" We see folks that work in the food service industry restaurants, bars etc places that are either closed or there hours have been reduced, " said Strickler.

He says as new restrictions go into effect the Salvation Army's lines could get longer this week. The organization is struggling right more people need their services but donations are down. However, there is a way you can help.

"The greatest way I've found for giving to the Salvation Army especially if you're on a limited income is to ring bells for us.” said Strickler. The red kettles will take in 75 an hour and if you do it for two hours that $150 dollars."

While volunteers are also down Strickler says there's always one volunteer they can count.

Travis Young has been volunteering here in Austin for the last seven years.

He says being a volunteer gives him purpose.

" Personally I don't know how I would have gotten through the last 8 months if i wasn't doing this," Said Young.

Young volunteers about 25 hours a week and says this is one way he can help his community.