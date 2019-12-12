Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Salvation Army needs bell ringers for big matching event

Mayo Clinic to match all donations in three communities for two days.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All red kettle donations in Rochester, Stewartville, and Chatfield on December 19 and 20 will be matched, dollar for dollar, by Mayo Clinic.

To get the most out of that match, The Salvation Army is issuing a cry for volunteer bell ringers. Only a little more than half the available spots have people signed up to ring the bell and take donations.

Anyone available to ring is asked to visit www.registertoring.com or call 507-288-3663 to register.

“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” said Major Robert Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching the dollars in the kettle, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need. Having bell ringers at the kettles makes all of that possible. ”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow returning Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday morning snow update

Image

Luft legacy continues on the mat

Image

SAW: Greta Freed from John Marshall

Image

One person dead after shooting

Image

Lego competition teaches fun in robotics

Image

Names released in double fatal I-35 crash

Image

Historic Covered Bridge reopens

Image

School Cracks Down on Youth Vaping

Image

HUGE Toys for Tots Donation

Community Events