Salvation Army needs bell ringers for big matching event

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All red kettle donations in Rochester, Stewartville, and Chatfield on December 19 and 20 will be matched, dollar for dollar, by Mayo Clinic.

To get the most out of that match, The Salvation Army is issuing a cry for volunteer bell ringers. Only a little more than half the available spots have people signed up to ring the bell and take donations.

Anyone available to ring is asked to visit www.registertoring.com or call 507-288-3663 to register.

“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” said Major Robert Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching the dollars in the kettle, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need. Having bell ringers at the kettles makes all of that possible. ”