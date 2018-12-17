Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Worried about not reaching their fundraising goal.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 1:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Salvation Army of Mason City says it has an urgent need for bell ringers.

The Red Kettle fundraising driver goes through 3 p.m. on December 24 and The Salvation Army says they are at risk of not hitting their goal.

Anyone interested in filling open bell ringing shifts can call 641-424-4031.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Tips on saving money elsewhere

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Community Events