Mason City Salvation Army needs bell ringers

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Salvation Army of Mason City says it has an urgent need for bell ringers.
The Red Kettle fundraising driver goes through 3 p.m. on December 24 and The Salvation Army says they are at risk of not hitting their goal.
Anyone interested in filling open bell ringing shifts can call 641-424-4031.
