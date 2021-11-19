Salvation Army lights "Sharing Tree" inside Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sharing is caring during the holiday season, and The Salvation Army of Rochester is offering a simple way to make sure every kid's face lights up this Christmas.

The organization lit its "Sharing Tree" inside the Apache Mall Friday afternoon. Community members can donate gifts for children in need by placing them under the tree any time between now and Christmas Eve.

Major Lisa Mueller of the Rochester Salvation Army says for most people, Christmas memories involve presents being under their tree, but that's often taken for granted.

"There are so many families in this Rochester community that cannot say they will have something under the tree. Families are really hurting in this community, we know that there are limited resources available for families and people with children. So we really up our game at the holiday time, and we want to ensure that every child in Rochester has something to open on Christmas morning," Major Mueller said.

Mueller adds The Salvation Army never receives as many toys as they need during the holiday season.

"We often have to go out and scurry at the last minute and buy toys, especially for those hard to buy for teenagers. So if people can just think of what their own child would want, or what they would put under the tree for their own child, we would love to have those toys and brighten somebody's Christmas."

Local parents and guardians will be able to pick donated gifts for their children next month, and can register to do so by following this link. Major Mueller says community members can also volunteer to help them shop.

The Salvation Army asks that donations be dropped off new and unwrapped. You can find the Sharing Tree at Center Court near Caribou Coffee inside the Apache Mall.