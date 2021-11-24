Salvation Army is seeking donations for families in need

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Salvation Army is calling upon Med City community members to donate towards housing assistance for families in need.

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit said a $100 donation could help a struggling family secure safe housing for four nights.

Stephanie Rice-Neumann is the rapid rehousing case manager at the Salvation Army and said the money that is donated could go towards emergency vouchers for families.

"We also have an emergency shelter program for those that do not qualify for the Dorthy Day House or the warming shelter. So those would be like families that are currently homeless. You would not want to bring your family or would not be able to bring children into the warming center to sleep," Rice-Neumann said.

If you would like to donate, you can click on this link here: https://donate.salvationarmynorth.org/give/368466/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=FacebookNOR