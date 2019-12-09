Salvation Army is opening its Rochester warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is opening its warming center from 8 pm to 8 am this Monday and Tuesday.

The Center is located at 20 1st Avenue NE in Rochester, just a few blocks from Civic Center Driver and Broadway Avenue.

“Whenever these temperatures drop below zero degrees actual, we know we need to be open so that peoples’ lives are not put at risk by long exposure to the cold,” says Major Lisa Mueller of The Salvation Army. “We are grateful to our volunteers and community supporters for their willingness to help provide this service.”

The Warming Center will include a warm bowl of soup and the Salvation Army says guests are welcome to remain in the building the following morning for breakfast and the daily served lunch program.

For any questions about The Salvation Army Warming Center in Rochester, please contact Major Lisa at 507-288-3663.