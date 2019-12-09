Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Salvation Army is opening its Rochester warming center

Frigid temperatures expected Monday and Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is opening its warming center from 8 pm to 8 am this Monday and Tuesday.

The Center is located at 20 1st Avenue NE in Rochester, just a few blocks from Civic Center Driver and Broadway Avenue.

“Whenever these temperatures drop below zero degrees actual, we know we need to be open so that peoples’ lives are not put at risk by long exposure to the cold,” says Major Lisa Mueller of The Salvation Army. “We are grateful to our volunteers and community supporters for their willingness to help provide this service.”

The Warming Center will include a warm bowl of soup and the Salvation Army says guests are welcome to remain in the building the following morning for breakfast and the daily served lunch program.

For any questions about The Salvation Army Warming Center in Rochester, please contact Major Lisa at 507-288-3663.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -5°
Snow today, cold tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What to do with money from inheritance

Image

New Saladworks now open in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Image

Food Box Challenge

Image

Worth County's Shop with a Cop

Image

KIMT News 3 participates in Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake

Image

House fire serves as reminder to have working smoke detectors

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center needs volunteers

Community Events