Salvation Army holds Lent Challenge, seeks donations

As part of the Salvation Army's Lent Challenge the organization is asking people to donate food, clothing, or money to help serve those in need within our communities.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 11:58 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 1:22 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While millions of Christians will spend 40 days giving up their vices for Lent the Salvation Army is encouraging everyone to give something as well.

Rochester's Salvation Army says specific needs include heavy insulated adult gloves, toothbrushes, razors and deodorant.

Rochester Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Lisa Mueller said, "This is just an extra little bump now that it's during Lent a lot of people are thinking, 'Is there one more thing I could do? Or something special I could teach my children at this time?' And these are the real needs; these are things we need right now."

The Salvation Army says it uses food and clothing to help keep those in need fed and warm and it uses monetary donations to fund services from rent assistance to youth programs and disaster relief.

