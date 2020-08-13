Salvation Army hands out school supplies for Mason City students

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Salvation Army distributed back-to-school backpacks Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, this year’s distribution of backpacks and school supplies was a bit different. The Salvation Army mailed out applications and had people drive through the parking lot to receive their supplies.

This is the 25th year the Salvation Army has helped young people in the Mason City area start the school year off right. In 2019, they gave backpacks and school supplies to 544 children.

Donations of supplies and cash contributions to buy backpacks and school supplies are still being accepted. They can be mailed or brought to The Salvation Army 747 Village Green Drive SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401.