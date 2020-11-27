Salvation Army expands its supplemental food shelf

The Rochester Salvation Army is making some changes this holiday season to ensure everyone in the community has access to a warm meal.

The nonprofit says its supplemental food shelf will be available to those in need twice a month, instead of once a month, on Dec. 1 to fill a void left by the pandemic.

Director of community engagement Rebecca Snapp explained, “The financial effect of this whole pandemic has really hit people who are working hour to hour, paycheck to paycheck, the hardest and those are the people coming to us now maybe needing a little bit of help getting groceries for the month.”

Usually the food shelf is only open twice a month during the summer when kids are out of school and families need some extra help.

Snapp says with the increase there will also be a greater need for donations so anything the community can give is appreciated.

She added, “There are people who have a little bit less this year so if people have it in them, you know it's Black Friday, everyone is kind of getting their Christmas shopping done. Think, ‘Hmm, I could go to the grocery store and I could buy a bag of groceries that could help to feed a family.’ That's a pretty powerful thing.”

The Food Shelf in Rochester is open from 10AM-4PM Tuesdays and Fridays.