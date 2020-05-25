Salvation Army dental clinic asks for N95 mask donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - N95 masks are hard to get your hands on all over the country, and can have long shipping times for orders. Because of the shortage, the staff and volunteers at the Rochester Salvation Army's dental clinic are down to their final mask each.

The Good Samaritan clinic continues to provide emergency dental care to people in the community who don't have insurance, and N95s are the only masks approved for these kinds of procedures.

Currently, workers are disinfecting masks with blue light, but that process can only be done for about a month until the mask is no longer usable.

"If we get to a point where we just don't have any, it gets very difficult to still be able to do procedures because first of all, we're not adhering to dental standards and second of all, its then dangerous because you risk infection," says Rebecca Snapp, the Salvation Army's director of community engagement.

If you have any spare N95s you can donate, the Salvation Army asks you drop them off at the main office.