Salvation Army creates emotional and spiritual hotline during pandemic

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Salvation Army Northern Division is launching an Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline.

The Salvation Army says anyone who is feeling lonely, fearful or hopeless during the coronavirus outbreak is encouraged to call the hotline number, 877-220-4195, to reach a friendly and reassuring voice as trained Salvation Army officers, employees and volunteers will be available to talk, listen, comfort, and pray for individuals, families and situations.

“Those who call will be in different situations—some afraid, some lonely, and some who might need a word of encouragement or a prayer,” says Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, Commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “Others may just need the comfort of knowing that someone is listening. The hotline fits well with our mission of caring for the body, soul and spirit.”

The hotline is free and available to anyone in Iowa, Minnesota, and nine other Midwestern states.