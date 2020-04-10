Clear
Salvation Army coronavirus donation match raised to $1 million

'The demand is greater than we’ve ever seen...'

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Salvation Army Northern Division is extending a matching program, hoping to raise $2 million for those affecting by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several new donors have stepped up and doubled the initial match figure of $500,000.

“Even as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, I find that the generosity of people never ceases to amaze,” says Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “This new $1,000,000 challenge match, as well as the new donations it will encourage, will help us put more food and resources in the hands of those who need it most. I personally want to thank everyone who has donated and volunteered to assist us during this unprecedented crisis.”

During the coronavirus crisis, Salvation Army meal programs have transitioned to serving “to-go” meals, and food pantries are now delivering most food distributions directly to client residences. In addition, emergency shelters and transitional and permanent housing programs continue with added safety procedures in place, and programs providing emergency financial assistance are continuing. The Salvation Army says some service centers have seen food shelf distributions skyrocket as much as 800%.

“One of The Salvation Army’s missions is to render aid during emergencies, and we’re committed to providing crisis assistance to everyone who asks,” says Richardson. “The demand is greater than we’ve ever seen and, though our resources continue to be stretched thin, we won’t stand down until the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.”

To have your gift matched for those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, click here.

