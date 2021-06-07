Salvation Army cooling center is open in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army has opened its Social Services Center as a respite from summer heat.

The building at 115 First Avenue NE in Rochester will serve as a cooling center from 8 am to 4 pm. The Salvation Army says up to 150 people can fit into the center and cold water bottles will be available to all, as well as public restrooms and air conditioning.

“In the wintertime, we worry about people being exposed to long periods of cold, but heat can be just as dangerous,” says Major Lisa Mueller, Corps Officer of the Rochester Salvation Army, “If people have nowhere to go, they can suffer from heatstroke, sunburns, and dehydration.”

The Salvation Army also served a daily meal at the center between 11:30 and 12:30 pm. All visitors are encouraged to contact Salvation Army social workers for help with basic needs.

For more information, call (507) 288-3663.