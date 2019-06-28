Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Salvation Army closing a Rochester location

Says lease for the property is expiring.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 12:43 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is closing its store at 4921 West Frontage Road.

Donations of used goods will no longer be accepted but the store will continue to sell existing merchandise until it closes on July 31.

The Salvation Army says it “is very grateful to the patrons of this store and to those who have generously donated merchandise. The store lease expires at the end of this summer. Economic and competitive pressures have created barriers to financial sustainability resulting in the difficult decisions to not renew the lease and close the store.”

Vouchers will continue to be provided for clothing and household items at its South Rochester Store location at 201 9th Street SE. Individuals needing this assistance are encouraged to contact Salvation Army Social Services at 507-288-3663.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.

Image

Tracking Strong AM Storms and a Hot Weekend

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Community Events