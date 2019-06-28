Salvation Army closing a Rochester location

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is closing its store at 4921 West Frontage Road.

Donations of used goods will no longer be accepted but the store will continue to sell existing merchandise until it closes on July 31.

The Salvation Army says it “is very grateful to the patrons of this store and to those who have generously donated merchandise. The store lease expires at the end of this summer. Economic and competitive pressures have created barriers to financial sustainability resulting in the difficult decisions to not renew the lease and close the store.”

Vouchers will continue to be provided for clothing and household items at its South Rochester Store location at 201 9th Street SE. Individuals needing this assistance are encouraged to contact Salvation Army Social Services at 507-288-3663.