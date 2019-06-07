Clear

Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day and brings back a bite of history

Who doesn't love their morning coffee and donut with a side of patriotism?

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, the Salvation Army handed out free coffee and donuts at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial and the VFW. The donuts were baked using an original recipe created by the Salvation Army Lassies during WWI. The group served soldiers in France beginning in 1917.

In 1938, the Salvation Army began selling the donuts in Chicago to raise money for people suffering during the Great Depression and to honor the Lassies. National Donut Day has been celebrated ever since.

"The reason why this started was for the troops and that's why we're connected with Soldiers Field and the VFW as well because the donuts we're serving," says Mary Gonzalez, volunteer coordinator for the Rochester Salvation Army.

Every day is Donut Day at the Salvation Army. The organization serves up donuts and coffee to people who need a breakfast every weekday morning.

