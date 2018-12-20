Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Minnesota Trooper Assaulted, Injured Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Salvation Army behind on reaching fundraising goal during Red Kettle Campaign

Currently, the Mason City Salvation Army is at $72,592, and needs to reach $95,000 by Christmas to meet goal

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:27 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The crisp sharp 'ding dong' of bells means one thing during the holiday season: Salvation Army bell ringers.

But those ringing bells aren't coaxing enough shoppers to donate this year.

The Salvation Army is finding itself well below its seasonal target goals in some areas around the country, and Mason City is no exception. Currently, this year's Red Kettle Campaign has so far $72,592, and they're needing to raise $95,000 altogether by Christmas. Last year, the entire Campaign received $91,580 in donations, falling short of their goal of $100,000. 

If you've ever made a holiday season stop at the Shopko in Mason City, you've probably walked by Charles Scifert. The longtime volunteer has been bell ringing for nearly 60 years, and is passionate about helping out during the holiday season. He's noticed a slight dip in donations this year, despite a lot of holiday shoppers. 

"People have to spend more for groceries nowadays and they got higher bills...during the holidays. And just taking care of a home is expensive too. You just can't give everything to charity, and there's other charities that need help too."

At Fareway in Mason City, John and Robin Bratvold are ringing bells for donations. Robin has noticed that some are giving digitally.

"We've had a couple people mention that they just don't carry cash. So they don't have cash to donate. I know there's a sign, a site to go to so you can donate electronically."

The Salvation Army is dedicated to reach their goal this year, and is asking for more volunteers to help out. If interested, call 641-424-4031 or 641-530-7760.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Image

Local impacts of major prison reform bill

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events