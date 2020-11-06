Salvation Army asks for warm winter coats, gloves during weekend collection

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you'd like to do some good this weekend a one day coat collection is being held by the Salvation Army of Rochester.

The community coat drive is taking place on Saturday from 8a.m. until 5p.m. at Hyvee on West Circle Drive.

Volunteers and team members will spend the day collecting coats from the community and will take them back to the Salvation Army to distribute.

Community engagement coordinator Rebecca Snapp says coats collected from previous drives have already helped give out 527 coats but the need is still great.

Snapp explained, "The people that need coats it might be that they need more than one and it's certainly that there are going to be additional people coming to this community that need coats all winter. It's really good to keep that in mind and that that one-thousand person figure, that thousand coat kind of mark is really typically where we see the need and this is a COVID year so we'll probably see even more than that, even more people needing coats."

If you do have items to donate the nonprofit asks that you please make sure they're cleaned and placed into a bag for easy transfer to volunteers and for COVID-19 health measures.

Items in demand this year include well insulated winter coats and gloves in all sizes.