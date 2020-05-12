Salvation Army asking for smaller mask donations for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As businesses begin opening their doors again and require customers to wear masks children need them too.

The Salvation Army in Rochester is asking for help making and collecting smaller masks for kids.

Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement, says they're hoping ot collect at least 40 masks that will fit kids.

That would be enough to give two to each child in the Salvation Army's rapid re-housing program.

However, Snapp hopes to receive more for anyone that walks in and may need one.

Snapp explained, "I think it's probably affected a lot more people than we realize and it's certainly difficult for little kids to keep something over their faces but even think about older kids you know 10-14 year old children who are still too small for these masks to fit their faces."

If you'd like to provide masks for kids in need you can drop them off at the Salvation Army downtown Monday through Friday from 8AM-4PM.