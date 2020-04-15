Salvation Army aims to help tenants pay rent

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Are you concerned about how you're going to pay rent or your mortgage payment once the pandemic ends?

Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order last month to stop evictions but tenants still have to pay rent.

Now the Salvation Army in Rochester is hoping to help ease the burden for individuals and families who are concerned they won't be able to pay their rent once the pandemic ends.

To offset those costs the organization has a resource fund to help individuals and families make rent payments during difficult times.

If you'd like to participate you can submit a"Contact Us" for online or call the Salvation Army's number to speak with someone over the phone to see if you qualify.

Director of community engagement Rebecca Snapp said, "With a situation like Rochester where we already have a really high cost of living here ... and we also have kids being home and high food costs and medical expenses all of it. We just want to make sure that all that doesn't compound on people that are normal working individuals that just want to be contributing members of the community."

If you're among the fortunate who are still working and able to pay rent the Salvation Army is asking you to think about donating.

You can do so online or by mail-in check.