Salvation Army Warming Center serves record number of people

The plummeting temps drew a crowd to the warming center.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army Winter Warming Center served a record number of people between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning: 38 people and two dogs. Due to the extreme conditions, the warming center is open 24 hours a day until Wednesday.

"This is something that's pretty new. This is my 3rd year with the salvation army and i've never seen them open 24 hours like this but if this is something that we need to do, we need to make sure that we're meeting the needs of the people that come to us for help," explains director of community engagement Rebecca Snapp.

"This is a good resource. I thank god for that. I thank god for that," says Jerry Foster, who stayed at the warming center Sunday night through Wednesday.

