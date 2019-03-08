Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Salvation Army Warming Center open every night in March

A study is being performed in collaboration with the county.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time, the Salvation Army warming center will be open every night in March. This is a study in collaboration with Olmsted County to see if having a safe place open every night will decrease the number of people sleeping in public spaces.

"We really want to try to make sure that if we're going to do something for people, that it's going to be dignified, its going to be well-organized, it's going to be a safe environment, it's going to be a well-supervised space and that's really just not what it is out on the skyway or out on the street," says community engagement director Rebecca Snapp.

The results of the study could affect how the warming center operates next winer.

Because of this change, the warming center needs more volunteers and pre-packaged food item donations such as Gatorade, granola bars, and soup cans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thinking Spring

Image

MN Housing Commissioner in Rochester

Image

2 Drivers Taken to Hospital After Crash

Image

Legislative Forum

Image

Author Visits with Students

Image

Tracking Who'll Be Seeing More Rain Than Snow

Image

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center asks for feedback

Image

MnDOT workers celebrated with pizza

Image

Pep rally to celebrate special olympians

Image

Flu season could be fueled by cold winter

Community Events