Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign comes to an end

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign wraps up today. This is the Salvation Army's largest annual fundraiser with a third of its funding coming from the campaign. Last week, for two days, Mayo Clinic matched donations dollar for dollar. Rebecca Snapp with the Salvation Army Rochester says the charity serves roughly 4,000 people through 30 plus programs in the Rochester area. She says this donation will give them the power to help more than their base.

“Mayo comes to us and said we are gonna do an unlimited match on two days,” Snapp said. “It’s just been this wild call to action. The community people have really risen to the occasion we don't have the final totals yet we are really excited to get them. It’s just been this really incredible and generous thing and I'm incredibly thankful for them for doing it."

Snapp says the goal this year was just shy of a million dollars and tonight she remains optimistic they will meet and perhaps even exceed that goal. The Salvation Army in Austin Red Kettle Campaign got a slow start but things have picked up. The group has raised $68,000 of the $80,000 goal. While the Salvation Army of Rochester and Austin are near their goals the Salvation Army of Mason City is struggling. A spokesperson for this location says they’ve only raised 77 percent of their goal.

Snapp says the Salvation should have the campaign's totals added up sometime in January.