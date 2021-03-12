Salvation Army Mason City surpasses initial Christmas campaign goal

MASON CITY, Iowa - While the red kettles and bells associated with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign have been put away for a few months now, the final totals of the campaign in North Iowa came in this week.

While direct donations through the Red Kettles came up short, mail-in donations helped surpass the intended goal by about 25%. Donations will go towards programs and services that are utilized throughout the year.

Major Geffroy Crowell applauds the community's efforts in working through such a challenging year to make sure resources get to those who need them most.

"The community really pulled through, and has really come through. We're able to continue the service at the level that we're used to and even looking on expanding on what we can do in 2021 and 2022."

Over the past year, Crowell notes how much their services like the adult day center and the 'Boots to Work' program that provides footwear for those who have gained new employment.



"We are here to help the community. And when you have a community that understands that, this is a great place to serve in."

The giving continues all year long. If you want to donate to the Salvation Army, click here.