Salvation Army Community Coat Drive happening Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A coat is necessary this time of year. If you don't have one, the Rochester Salvation Army is here to help.

The Community Coat Drive is happening Friday, Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It will be taking place in the parking lot behind the Salvation Army, located at 21 First Avenue NE, in order to keep people safe and distanced.

Last year, the Salvation Army distributed around 1,000 coats.

Organizers know the need is even greater this year given the pandemic.

"What we want to make sure is that this year, when so many people are in need, that everybody is just able to get what it is that they need an we're able to provide that resource," Rebecca Snapp, director of community engagement at Rochester Salvation Army, said.

No registration is required. Anyone in need can show up to pick out a coat and warm winter gear.

The Salvation Army is still taking donations, specifically children's coats.

KIMT News 3 will be sponsoring a coat drive with the Salvation Army on Nov. 7.