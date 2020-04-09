Clear
Salvation Army Albert Lea seeing growth in need

Organization seeing more families and residents utilize their services during this time of uncertainty

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 2:35 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - People need help now more than ever, and that's where long standing organizations, including the Salvation Army, can provide some much needed relief, not just for one group of people, but everyone that needs it.

For their midday lunch distribution, all meals are being handed out through their mobile canteen in front of their Court Street building, with staff practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

"There's a number of people that have minimum wage jobs, and by receiving this food, then they can pay their other bills."

Major Sandra Hunt says there are more people utilizing their services.

"We've been seeing a lot of new families that have never come here before, at least 3-4 families are coming through here a day asking for assistance for food."

Whether the pandemic continues for a short time or a bit longer, Hunt is reaffirming the Salvation Army's mission to lend a helping hand, no matter the circumstances.

"It sounds like it's going to be awhile still, but who knows how long it's going to be? We're prepared to help people as long as we can. We always help people."

If you need food, meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with food boxes being handed out from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There are no limits in terms of how many times you can come through.

Last year, the Albert Lea Salvation Army served over 11,000 meals, and over 8,000 received food boxes.

Monetary donations are still being accepted. For more information, call the Salvation Army at 507-373-5710.

