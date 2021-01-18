Clear

Saluting the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is shown delivering the commencement address at Tuskegee Institute, Tuskegee, Ala, May 31, 1965. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)
Political leaders salute legacy of civil rights legend.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 9:51 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 10:18 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Political leaders are honoring civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa):

“Today, we honor the incredible life and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

“Dr. King awoken the conscience of America to stand against racial injustice and gave voice to those who had long been denied the promises of America simply because of the color of their skin.”

“He did so through peaceful protests and eloquent words that spoke to the very soul of America, reminding us who we are and who we must continue to strive to become.”

“Like the sound of freedom ringing from every mountainside, Dr. King’s words continue to echo through history growing louder each day.”

“With fresh wounds from injustice, we need no further reminders as to why our shared destiny as a nation and the preservation of freedom for all is entirely dependent upon fulfilling Dr. King’s dream.”

“Let’s join together and honor Dr. King’s life and mission of achieving equality and justice for all.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota):

“I can think of few times in our nation’s history when taking a moment to mark this day and remember the lessons of Dr. King has been more important. Our country is reeling from the events of January 6, in which a violent mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to strike at the very heart of our democracy. But there is reason to be hopeful. In the end, our democracy prevailed. We went back at 3 a.m. and finished our jobs. No mob will bring down the U.S. government."

“On January 20, we will not only witness the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden, but also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first African American, first Asian American, and first woman Vice President in U.S. history. And that same week, Reverend Warnock—the Pastor of Dr. King’s former congregation at the Ebenezer Baptist Church—will become Georgia’s first Black senator."

“As Dr. King once said, ‘Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable...Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle.’ The path to progress nearly always includes struggle. Now is the time for us to collectively raise our voices and make change, channeling Dr. King’s passion, perseverance, and hope as we write the next chapter of our country’s story.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:

"Today, we join the millions around the world honoring the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This great American was a towering figure of peace, service, justice, and courage. Now more than ever, we should strive to follow in his footsteps of peacefully coming together around a common American goal of freedom and opportunity for all.”

