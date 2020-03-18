Clear
Salons having to close during Coronavirus Pandemic

Under Governor Tim Walz's executive order, all hair salons, nail salons and other spa-like businesses must temporarily close.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:38 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

EMMONS, Minn. - One industry hit hard by the Coronavirus outbreak is the beauty industry. The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology announced that hair salons, nail salons and other spa-like businesses are inlcuded in Governor Walz's Executive Order to close to try to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Anna Ackelson owns New Image Salon in Emmons. As she closed up shop and started dealing with all the cancellations, she also explained that this will have an impact on more than just business.

"It's a mental health thing too, it's your self confidence. When you go get your hair done it's kind of like therapy,"Ackelson said.

So far, salons in Iowa are not required to close.

