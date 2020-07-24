Sales to first-time gun owners up

MASON CITY, Iowa - Uncertain times are driving people to purchase a firearm for the first time. According to the Brookings Institute, in the first six months of this year, 19 million guns have been sold.

While owning a gun is your right, there is a lot of responsibility which goes along with it.

Kemlin Hart, owner of Hart Bros. Weaponry says there has been an increase in purchases by first-time gun buyers.

"Definitely a lot of first-time gun buyers with this. Not necessarily just because of the pandemic, that's part of it. Then you get the BLM riots and that sort of thing. It definitely drives people to it."

He encourages those buyers to take a gun training course to learn the proper way to handle a weapon. Hart says the courses include important information about the legal nuances of gun ownership.

"We've got the potential to have this thing be a weapon or a self-defense tool. There's a difference between a tool and a weapon. So knowing how to handle it and knowing what it's going to do when it gets there and knowing your local laws let us do are big things," said Hart.

Gun laws are complex and vary greatly from state to state. Hart says you can never know too much about when and how lethal force can be applied.

"I would say, even to this day as much firearm background as I have, I would hope that I would go to a course and at least pick up one nugget from a good instructor," he said.

Once an initial gun class is finished, Hart says proper shooting is a skill gun owners need to maintain.

"Practice makes perfect. There's a lot of times where people will give up on the ability to be proficient too soon. Some people want to get it done in 50 rounds. Some people want to get it done in 500. The later is going to be closer to the truth."