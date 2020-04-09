Clear
Sale of McQuillen development in Charles City is approved

Downtown retail/housing project fell apart with no state funding.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 8:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal bankruptcy court judge has okayed the sale of a troubled retail and housing development in Charles City.

On Thursday, the judge approved First Security Bank & Trust’s $1.1 million offer for McQuillen Place Apartments. The development, which got started in 2013, was intended to create retail space and 33 apartments in downtown Charles City. But when state funding for the project fell through, the building was left about 90 percent completed.

The developers filed for bankruptcy in April 2019 and a year later, a sale has finally been approved. The bankruptcy judge’s ruling found that First Security Bank & Trust’s offers was “the highest and best offer” and no one else “would give significantly better and greater economic value.”

