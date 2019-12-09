Saladworks is now open in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester welcomes a new restaurant, bringing a healthier option to town and more employment.

Saladworks is a chain restaurant that's been around for 33 years now. Most of their locations are on the east coast, with Rochester's location as the only one in Minnesota and none in Iowa. With the new year being right around the corner, a lot of people's resolutions are to be healthier. Saladworks can help you stick to that plan - they have salads, sandwhiches, soup, grain bowls and a breakfast menu. There have been a lot of recalls swirling around romaine lettuce, but Pencille wants to make sure his customers know what they're serving is safe to eat.

Owner and general manager, Travis Pencille, said he and his wife noticed there weren't too many healthier food places in the area, so they brought Saladworks to Rochester. "We do expect to be very busy come January 1st, as people are trying to lose the few pounds that they gained over Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Pencille.

Pencille said they pride themselves on having enthusiastic and proud employees. He said their goal is to treat their staff fairly and make sure they enjoy what they do. "We really did want to create a culture where people would be excited to come to work," said Pencille. "We spent a lot of time making sure that we could have a livable wage for our staff."

This opening has been in the works for two years now and Pencille said he feels like a kid on Christmas finally being able to have the restaurant open. Saladworks is located in the Marrtiott in downtown Rochester.