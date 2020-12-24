Saint Luke's Episcopal Church has virtual Christmas Eve services

ROCHESTER, Minn- It might feel like Christmas but one thing that hasn't changed for Saint Luke's Episcopal Church is virtual worshipping. For the first time ever, the church held its Christmas Eve services online.

"It's really interesting to make church this year," said Rector Justin Chapman.

Chapman was hoping to gather families together for a fire put outside but due to the weather, he decided not to. He tells KIMT News 3 what he was hoping for before congregants came together to virtually worship Thursday evening.

"I hope it will make it feel a little bit like Christmas even though we are all a part," explained Rector.

In previous years, the church would hold two services on Christmas Eve. One service would attract 150-175 people and the other one would attract up to 100. The church hasn't had any in person services since March. Chapman hopes they resume again in the future.