Saint Ansgar preps to take care of business at the UNI-Dome

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa – The Saints are no stranger to the Iowa football playoffs making 13 appearances in the last 14 season. Last year, they fell to eventual Class A runner-up Grundy Center in the semifinals. This year, the Saints are on a mission and they mean business.

“We’ve got some unfinished business,” said Carter Salz.

10 games into the season and the Saints still have a perfect record. MFL MarMac tried to end Saint Ansgar’s season shy of the UNI-Dome in last week’s quarterfinals, but even they weren’t able to stop the Saints.

“We didn’t come out mentally prepared. We weren’t jacked up or fired up so when we came down 14-0, it kind of woke us up a little bit and we just thought to ourselves ‘we can come back,’” Salz added.

The Saints exploded for 49 unanswered points in the quarterfinal game. Senior running back, Ryan Cole, became the school’s all-time leading rusher tallying 259 yards not to mention his four rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD.

“It’s not really me – it’s the whole team,” he said. “The offensive line was really getting it done in the second half. My lead backs, Carter and Lorne, were doing a really great job, too. It was a really big team effort.”

Saint Ansgar now turns its attention to the UNI-Dome where they will face Iowa City Regina at 9 a.m. on Friday. Cole says they enter Cedar Falls as the underdog.

“They’re a very good team. Not many people think that we’re going to win so we’re the underdogs coming in so we’re ready for the challenge,” Cole said.

The Saints have happily accepted the challenge. They want another shot at Grundy Center and their first state title since 2011.

“Not a lot of teams experience this in their high school years so it is an honor to get to the dome but we’d like to finish the job this year,” Salz said. “We’re just going to have to come ready for practice every single day and come Friday, we’re going to have to put our best step forward and play our best game.”