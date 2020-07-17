Saint Ansgar hoping to end the season on a high note

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa - For Saint Ansgar baseball, they know nothing is guaranteed at this point. Baseball is a funny sport, a bad hop or wild pitch could mean the end of a season.

But this season is different, it could end off a playoff loss or even a positive Covid test from a player.

"Obviously that's our first priority is to make sure our kids are safe," Saints Head Coach Devin Schwiesow said. "We talk about all the time our kids play day by day and pitch by pitch."

Schwiesow doesn't need to motivate his team, a district championship is on the line Saturday against Nashua-Plainfield.

"I think they're fired up and ready to go regardless of the game," he said. "I think we tell them day-by-day, they've been playing every game like it's their last."

The team is just two games away from heading to Principal Park where every Iowa high schooler dreams of playing. While a trip south to Des Moines is the goal, the Saints aren't thinking about that just yet.

"It means a lot just to come out and play with their friends, I mean that's the biggest thing," Schwiesow said. "We're not worried about Principal Park, we're worried about the next play and the next pitch."

There are no guarantees and Schwiesow hopes his seniors enjoy one last ride with their teammates.

"There is no tomorrow possibly and you know enjoying the time they have to spend with their friends," he said.