DES MOINES, Iowa – For the second consecutive season, the Saint Ansgar girl’s basketball team found itself in the IGHSAU Class 1A State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

In a highly competitive matchup, the No. 3 Saints fell to No. 6 Montezuma in the quarterfinal round, 50-45. Hali Anderson led Saint Ansgar in scoring with 19 points. Brooklyn Hackbart had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Saints finish the 2020-21 season with a record of 22-2.