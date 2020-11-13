Clear
Saint Ansgar falls to Regina Catholic in state semifinal

"I thought they battled for 48 minutes and I don’t have any complaints about that."

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 5:34 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Saint Ansgar football team made its second straight appearance in the Class A semifinal at the UNI-Dome on Friday against Regina Catholic from Iowa City.

The Regals jumped out to an early lead on the opening drive but the Saints quickly responded as Justin Horgen connected deeply with Ryan Cole. Later in the possession, Ryan Hackbart converted the fourth down into a Saints touchdown, tying the game 7-7.

The Saints would continue to pull out their bag of tricks with a deep ball to Bradley Hackenmiller who was ruled down shy of the goal line. The Saints would end up punching it in to tie the game at 14.

The Regal offense began to heat up in the second half, tacking on 21 more points to take a 49-28 win, marking the Saints only loss of the season.

“It’s a tough loss,” Cole said. “I’m glad I got to play with my teammates again, glad we got a season this year and we were able to show what we could do. Semifinal was the goal, it was to win it all but, glad we got it down to this point and glad I got to play with my best friends one more time.”

“Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top but obviously proud of our kid’s effort. I thought they battled for 48 minutes and I don’t have any complaints about that,” head coach Drew Clevenger said.

Regina Catholic advances to the Class A state championship against Grundy Center.

