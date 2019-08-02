Saint Ansgar, Newman Catholic to represent north Iowa in IHSBCA All-Star game

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Four north Iowans have been named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's Small Schools East roster. They are:
- Pitcher: Collin Kramer (Saint Ansgar)
- Infielder: Evan Paulus (Newman Catholic)
- Outfielder: Josh Fitzgerald (Newman Catholic)
- Coach: Alex Bohl (Newman Catholic)
The games are Aug. 8-11 at Merchants Park in Carroll, IA.
