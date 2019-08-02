Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 Full Story

Saint Ansgar, Newman Catholic to represent north Iowa in IHSBCA All-Star game

Four locals have been named to the postseason roster.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Four north Iowans have been named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's Small Schools East roster. They are:

  • Pitcher: Collin Kramer (Saint Ansgar)
  • Infielder: Evan Paulus (Newman Catholic)
  • Outfielder: Josh Fitzgerald (Newman Catholic)
  • Coach: Alex Bohl (Newman Catholic)

The games are Aug. 8-11 at Merchants Park in Carroll, IA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Image

BBQ Restaurant shutting down

Image

2.8 Million kids injured yearly by falls

Image

Riding to Sturgis

Image

Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Image

Snakes in a live shot

Image

Dodge County Relay for Life

Image

Fatal Crash Aftermath

Community Events