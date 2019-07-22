Clear

Saint Ansgar/Charles City seasons stay alive while Mason City's comes to a close

Two teams are one step closer to reaching the state tournament.

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa – Baseball teams across the state are fighting to clinch bids to the state tournament.

One team itching to get there was Saint Ansgar, whose game district championship versus North Butler was postponed on Saturday.

The game resumed in the second inning on Monday and the Saints would go on to win 13-5.

The win places the Saints into Tuesday's substate finals versus South Winneshiek on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. The winner goes to state.

Charles City also held off Waverly-Shell Rock, 7-3. The Comets will play at Xavier, Cedar Rapids on Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

Mason City’s season came to a close in a 9-2 loss to Ankeny. The Mohawks finish the season 25-15.

