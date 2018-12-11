Safety improvements coming to dangerous Floyd County intersection

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Transportation Commission has agreed to fully fund the addition of right turn lanes to a dangerous Floyd County intersection.

$249,560 was awarded Tuesday to a project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Lancer Avenue/T38, east of Rudd. The Mason City Iowa DOT office applied for the money, pointing out there were 14 crashes at that intersection between 2013 and 2017 and they resulted in two deaths, nine injuries, and $170,750 in property damage.

The average crash rate for this Floyd County intersection is actually below the state average but the DOT says the severity of the crashes is relatively high.

The project, which is expected to start construction in the fall of 2019 or the spring of 2020, would build off set right turn lanes on U.S. 18. The DOT says that should reduce obstructed views for drivers waiting to enter the highway and improve drivers’ judgment of the speed of oncoming vehicles.

The Floyd County project is one of 44 approved for a total of $7,940,800 in funding by the Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday.